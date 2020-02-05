Kolkata man run over while trying to save daughter-in-law from being kidnapped: Police
Kolkata: A 55-year-old man was run over by an ambulance in Kolkata's Tangra area while he was trying to save his daughter-in-law from being allegedly kidnapped by some men who are yet to be identified, police said on Wednesday.
The incident happened around 11.45 pm on Tuesday in Christopher Road area when Gopal Pramanik was returning home along with his family after attending a wedding, they said.
A senior police officer said that an ambulance stopped near Pramanik's 28-year-old daughter-in-law and tried to drag her inside the vehicle.
"Pramanik, who was walking behind her along with another relative, ran to her rescue," he said.
The relative grabbed the driver through the window of the ambulance, while Pramanik stood in front of it blocking the way. The vehicle then hit Pramanik and drove away, the officer said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Police said a case has been lodged based on the complaint registered by the family.
No arrests have yet been made, they said, adding that investigations are underway.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
3P strategy to make India defence manufacturing hub:5 Feb 2020 12:45 PM GMT
Airtel Q3 performance on higher than expectation5 Feb 2020 12:41 PM GMT
FIR against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for `sexual...5 Feb 2020 12:38 PM GMT
Skipper Kohli surpasses Ganguly in elite India list5 Feb 2020 12:33 PM GMT
Building partnerships helped us cross the line: Latham5 Feb 2020 12:32 PM GMT