Kolkata-London direct flights to start from Sept 16

Kolkata: Air India is all set to start direct flight services twice-a-week to London from Kolkata as part of the Vande Bharat Mission from September 16.

According to Air India officials, the services will continue till October 24 with two flights taking off from London on Wednesdays and

Saturdays.

Two flights will leave Kolkata on Thursdays and Saturdays. Sources informed that the passengers will have to follow the Covid protocols set by the Centre strictly.

Air India will also start operating direct flight to Surat from Kolkata from September 9. The services will be offered from Kolkata to Surat on Mondays and Wednesdays.

For the service, Air India will operate an Airbus 320 neo aircraft to link Surat with direct return flights with Kolkata.