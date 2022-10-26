Kolkata logs best AQI in 40 years

Kolkata: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kolkata has been at its best on Tuesday in 40 years post Diwali and Kali Puja, thanks to the wind and drizzle in connection with Cyclone Sitrang throughout Monday and the awareness measures taken by the state administration.



The AQI in Kolkata was around 40 till Tuesday evening which on average shoots up to 200 mg/cu mtr during Diwali.

"We are happy that the AQI has been so good this year. It will take time to shoot up further and if the state administration takes adequate measures to address the AQI issue, we hope that it will not cross the 200-mark even in November and December," environmentalist SM Ghosh said.

The AQI in Howrah, an industrial city, dropped to 36 on Tuesday morning. In 2021, the AQI of Howrah, a day after Diwali, was 265 while it stood at 217 in 2020.

Last year at 10 pm during Diwali, Fort William registered AQI of 194 mg/cu mtr that stood at 49 this year. In the case of Bidhannagar, the AQI at the same time had climbed up to 229 but this year it remained at 39. In Ballygunge, the AQI was 53 this year compared to previous year's 190. In Jadavpur, the AQI was 244 at 11 pm on Diwali last year but this year it stood at 44.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. Delhi's AQI was between 300 and 350, Mumbai's around 193 and Chennai's 230 during Diwali.

However, Ghosh claimed that sound pollution was higher in comparison to the last three years. "The sound level of green crackers is in the range of 110 to 125 decibles. However, the permissible limit of sound in Bengal is up to 90 decibels," he added.

According to the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, at least 62 complaints were received out of which 13 were against loud-speakers and 49 against firecrackers.