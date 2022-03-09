Kolkata Literature Festival to be held from March 11 to 12

KOLKATA: The 8th edition of Kolkata Literature Festival (KLF) will be held on March 11 and 12 at the International Kolkata Book Fair.



KLF will be commemorating 150 years of Sri Aurobindo and Abanindranath Tagore and also delve into the state of the nation in its 75th year of Independence.

As per the schedule of the festival, Mamata Shankar, Suman Ghosh and on-screen Feluda Sabyasachi Chakrabarty will celebrate master auteur Satyajit Ray on the occasion of his birth centenary in the inaugural session of KLF 2022 on Friday.

Like its earlier editions, the festival also promises a special Bangla session—a discourse on Bengali literature with poet-lyricist Srijato and bestselling authors, Pracheta Gupta, Himadri Kishore Dasgupta and Debarati Mukhopadhyay.

Apart from these, author and mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik will decode the interrelation of myth, mudras and the modern times with dancer Shinjini Kulkarni.

Some of the best educators and children's writers from across the country will examine the impact of the pandemic on reading and schooling.

Sugata Bose, Sumantra Bose, Jayanta Sengupta, Shuvaprasanna, R. Siva Kumar, Nirbed Ray and Sasthipada Chattopadhyay are a few of the other renowned speakers and thought leaders who will be a part of this two-day literary festival.

The Kolkata Literature Festival will be inaugurated by eminent Bengali writer Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay.

The organisers emphasised that the festival would celebrate art in all its forms, bringing together some of the best minds from diverse walks of life to explore literature, cinema, mythology, history, current affairs and politics.