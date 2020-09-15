Kolkata In'tl Film Festival 2020 to be held in virtual mode

Kolkata: The seven day long Kolkata International Film Festival will be held between November 5 to 12 this year.

The festival will be held in the virtual mode with some selected films. There is no chance of the audience to see the films. The last date of submission of film was August 31.

The members of the special jury board are working on the nomination of the films which will be screened.

An app is being prepared where the films could be seen. It may be mentioned that the Venice film festival which was held early this month had followed this format. Even the juries are not sitting together to watch the films which they are doing virtually. The same process has been followed in Toronto film festival. The Berlin film festival was held before the COVID-19 pandemic had set in.

The Cannes festival was put on hold along with the Italian and Spanish festivals. In the United States, except the New York festival all other film festivals have been suspended. Under such a situation if the international film festival is held in Kolkata, it would become a model to be followed by other countries.

Kolkata International film festival is one of the biggest carnival in the city's cultural life. Great Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan had inaugurated the 25th film festival which was celebrated in 2019.