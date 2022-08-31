'Kolkata India's safest city due to Mamata's good governance'

Kolkata: After the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) announced Kolkata as the safest city for the second consecutive year, Trinamool Congress MP and party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee stated that Union Home minister Amit Shah should take lessons from the 'Bengal model of governance'.



Abhishek tweeted: "HM Amit Shah has a dual task at hand: To teach his son about Nationalism at home and sort the police under his ministry. The abysmal crime rates of Delhi have us all in shock. He should take lessons from the Bengal Model of Governance instead of playing puppeteer with dir_ed."

While Abhishek criticised the Centre for increasing crime rate in Delhi, TMC spokespersons Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh said under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance, Kolkata Police have been doing an exceptional job in maintaining the law and order of the city and state.

Panja said: "Kolkata has specific women-only police stations, and even the other police stations have numerous female officers. For the Bengal government, women's safety remains of primary importance. The funny thing is that the data is provided by the Central government itself. So, BJP leaders now cannot call the data fudged or manipulated."

Trinamool Congress leaders also mentioned that BJP-ruled states are at the top of the list of crimes against women.

Citing the report, TMC leaders said: "This just proves that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home minister Amit Shah cannot control Delhi and his son, and are behind Bengal."

According to the NCRB report, the highest number of crimes against women has been committed in Uttar Pradesh with 56,083 cases registered in 2021. In terms of the rate of crimes against women, Assam is at the top of the list with a 168.3 per lakh population.

An overall number of crimes show 367218 cases being registered in Maharashtra, 357905 in Uttar Pradesh and 322852 reported in Tamil Nadu.

The overall crime rate of Kolkata is 103.4 which is the lowest among the metropolitan cities with more than two million population.

In 2021, 45 murder cases have been registered in the police stations of Kolkata while the figure for Delhi is 454. The number of rape cases registered in police stations of Kolkata is 11 while Delhi recorded 1226 rape cases in 2021. Also, the number of assault cases on women is 127 in Kolkata and 1023 in Delhi. Compared to the number of crimes committed, the figure has reduced in Bengal compared to the past two year's figure. In 2019, the total number of cases registered was 188049 which dropped to 182367 in 2020. In 2021, the figure dropped to 181821.

Kolkata was also among the cities where no attempt-to-rape cases were registered.

Mentioning the incident where Amit Shah's son refused to hold the national flag, the TMC leaders said: "During the recently concluded India vs Pakistan match, Jay Shah refused to take the national flag of our country. It is shameful that the son of a BJP minister refused to hold the national flag. Before imparting sermons on nationalism, BJP leaders should look at their own house, and the Home Minister should apologise for his son's action and resign from his post."