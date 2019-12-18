Kolkata image consultant enters Mrs Universe 2019

Kolkata: There has been more than one instance when participants from Bengal have made the state proud in the international area.



Now we Bengalis have another reason to be proud and keep our fingers crossed as Suparna Mukherjee from Bengal is vying for the crown of Mrs Universe 2019 to be held at Guangzhou China.

A mother of two, 44-year- old Mukherjee would be leaving for China from her Dhakuria residence on Saturday to participate in Mrs Universe event where she will be competing with 90 delegates all over the world.

Suparna is perhaps the first woman from Bengal, at this age, to become Mrs Universe finalist .

The contest that will start from December 22 will be held till January 1, 2020, where participants will be judged on the basis of their talents, their presentation on the Stop Violence project, which is the cause the organisers are focusing on and many other parameters. This is the 42nd Mrs Universe pageant happening in China.

Suparna, who is an educationist by profession, has done her schooling from Future Foundation , English (Hons) from Muralidhar Girls' College and then pursued Public Relations from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

"Training on personality development is my passion, and I have been presently working as a grooming instructor, image consultant and providing soft skills training through various NGOs and organisations," Suparna said.

Suparna has already won Mrs India title in 2017, as 2nd runners up, representing Bengal in a national beauty pageant forum. Last year, she participated in Mrs Asia Pacific in Singapore, and has been selected as Mrs Asia Pacific Ambassador Queen 2018.

"This will be a lifetime opportunity for me and I need support and blessings from all the people in the state, " she asserted.

Suparna who has earned quite a few accolades in her domain for grooming people has been associated in holding such session for several sports persons in the state is familiar with the state Minister of state for Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

"Her participation in such a prestigious event makes us proud, Let us all hope for the best and pray for her grand success," Shukla said.