Kolkata Heritage River Cruise sets sail

Kolkata: The breathtaking 90 minute Kolkata Heritage River Cruise sailed out on its maiden voyage on river Hooghly on Thursday.



State Transport secretary Rajesh Sinha, along with West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) chairman Rachhpal Singh, WBTC vice-chairman Swarna Kamal Saha, WBTC managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur and other senior officials, inaugurated the vessel having on-board cafe at 5.30 pm at Millenium Park Jetty.

"Rate of the ticket is Rs 39 per head for the 90-minute ride. Today, we sold all the tickets. The response is very good. All the tickets were sold within 10 minutes," said an official.

The cruise, carrying 150 passengers, started from Millenium Park jetty and travelled past the Armenian ghat, Nimtala Ghat, Chandpal Ghat and the Eastern Railway headquarters. The vessel ended its 90 minutes journey at the Millenium Park jetty.

Along with traditional Bengali music, the guests had the comfort of a Cruise Café serving packed light snacks and tea/coffee for onboard purchase.

"I am lucky enough. I enjoyed the 90 minutes Kolkata Heritage River Cruise's trip. I took a selfie with friends at the selfie booth inside the cruise and enjoyed music along with snacks. I will share the photos with my friends on Facebook," said Shreya, a passenger.

The cruise is a double-decker vessel. Passengers can sit on both upper and lower decks. The vessel is operational on weekdays from Millenium Park with two trips, first one at 4 pm then at 6 pm. On holidays, Saturdays and Sundays there will be 3 trips, first one will be at 2 pm then at 4 pm and the last one will be at 6 pm. While the passengers will have to undergo thermal scanning before boarding the cruise, wearing masks will be mandatory.