Kolkata gets 64% deficit rainfall till June 27: Report

Kolkata: Kolkata registered a rain deficit of around 64 per cent in June while in the rest of South Bengal the deficit has been registered at around 40 per cent so far in the current month according to a report.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday predicted that there will be no major rainfall in any of the South Bengal districts in the remaining three days of the current month. In south Bengal, East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas, Jhargram and West Midnapore will receive comparatively more rainfall compared to other districts. In July, the south Bengal districts are expected to receive more rainfall compared to the figure recorded in June. Heavy rainfall alert has been issued to various north Bengal districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

At a time when Kolkata and other south Bengal districts are yet to receive heavy showers because of weak south-west monsoon, most of the north Bengal districts received heavy rainfall ever since the monsoon entered in North Bengal. North Bengal has so far received 49 per cent additional rainfall.

South-west monsoon entered South Bengal on June 18 in a weak condition as a result there has not been any major rainfall in south Bengal districts yet.

Kolkata and other south Bengal districts received scattered rainfall in the past couple of days. South Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year. South-west monsoon normally enters south Bengal districts on June 11. The south-west monsoon entered North Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3.

Delayed entry of monsoon into South Bengal and scanty rainfall has led to the deficit in rainfall so far.

The MeT office said high humidity levels will continue to haunt the city dwellers in the next couple of days. Several places in the city and adjoining districts received scattered rainfall on Sunday bringing the temperature down by a few notches. People in the city and other south Bengal districts on Monday morning again experienced discomfort due to high humidity.

The weather office also forecast that monsoon may gain some strength with the help of a low pressure trough early next month bringing heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall will continue in North Bengal till June 29.

The highest temperature in the city remained at around 33 degree Celsius and the lowest temperature at 28 degree Celsius.