Kolkata film fest slated to commence on April 25, about 163 films to be shown

Kolkata: With Finland as the focus country, the curtains of the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is slated to go up on April 25. It will conclude on May 1.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival at Nazrul Mancha. Other eminent personalities will also be present there. Their names will be revealed later," Raj Chakraborty, KIFF organising committee chairman said.

He stated that six films (Contemporary and Comedy) from Finland will be screened at the 27th KIFF.

The inaugural film is Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), a star studded master piece by Satyajit ray, starring Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Grewal, Subhendu Chatterjee, Kaberi Bose, Samit Bhanja, Rabi Ghosh and Pahari Sanyal. The film will be screened at Nazrul Mancha and Rabindra Sadan on April 25, 2022.

This year, the KIFF – accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Association, Belgium —will have Centenary Tribute to Satyajit Ray, Chidananda Dasgupta and Miklos Jancso. Special tribute will be given to Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Dilip Kumar, Jean Paul Belmondo, Jean Claude Carriere, Swatilekha Sengupta and Sumitra Bhave. Homage will be paid to Lata Mangeshkar, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, Bappi Lahiri and Abhishek Chatterjee.

About 104 feature films and 59 short and documentary films have been shortlisted from 1698 films from 71 countries. Total 163 films, including 46 foreign films, have been selected from 40 countries that will be screened at the 27th KIFF. The Royal Bengal Golden Tiger trophy will be awarded to the Best Film (International Competition), Best Director (International Competition), Best Film (Indian Languages), Best Director (Indian Languages), Best Short Film (National Competition) and Best Documentary Film (National Competition).

The 27th KIFF will be will held at Nandan I, Nandan -2, Nandan- 3, Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Conference Hall Kolkata Information Center (Seminar), Chalachitra Satabarsha Bhavan (Radha Studio), Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, Nazrul Tirtha – I and Nazrul Tirtha – II. There will be 200 shows.

An interesting tete-ta-tete with film personalities that has become extremely popular since 25th KIFF, is an integral part of KIFF. This year, the same will be followed in impeccable style on exciting topics at the Ektara Mancha in Nandan- Rabindra Sadan Complex from April 27, 2022 to April 30, 2022 (6 pm onwards).