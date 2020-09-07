Kolkata doctors provide free online consultation to patients of generic ailments

Kolkata: In an initiative by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), 40 specialist doctors in the city are offering free consultation over video calls to patients of generic diseases.

IMA state chapter secretary Santanu Sen told PTI that patients can make online appointments and consult the best doctors in the field.

"The initiative was launched on September 5 as non- COVID patients needing immediate attention were not able to visit the doctors due to the pandemic situation. We started with 35 specialist doctors and the number rose to 40 on September 6. We aim to reach the figure of 100 soon," he said.

KMC Mayor and Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim has tweeted: "KMC in coalition with @IMAIndiaOrg has come up with a unique initiative.

"Due to COVID-19, we are reluctant to visit doctors for generic illnesses & through this initiative, citizens can get hassle-free consultation by the city's best doctors from safety of their homes via video call

Once a doctor provides consultation to a patient and prescribes a line of treatment, there will be an official confirmation of it, which can be the patient's reference for treatment in the future, Sen said.