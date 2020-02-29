Kolkata District Book Fair to commence from Monday

Kolkata: The Mass Education Extension and Library Services department will conduct the Kolkata District Book Fair which is scheduled be inaugurated at Park Circus Maidan on Monday.



"Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, state Panchayat and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee, state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, Qari Fazlur Rahman (Imam who leads the Red Road namaz during Eid) and other ministers have given their consent to be present at the inauguration ceremony of the book fair on March 1. This apart, Vice-Chancellor of six universities including Jadavpur Univeristy and Aliah University will also be present," said state Mass Education Extension & Library Services minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury.

The book fair will have more than 100 stalls featuring Hindi, English, Arabic and Books. A special stall will be dedicated for books from Bangladesh.

The Book Fair whose entry is free will be condected across 23 districts of the state.