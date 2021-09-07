Kolkata- Dhaka flight ops resume

Kolkata: Flight operations between India and Bangladesh under the air bubble agreement, commenced on Sunday with two flights operating from Dhaka and Kolkata.



On Sunday morning a flight of Biman Bangladesh took off from Dhaka with 17 passengers and reached Kolkata.

The same flight took off from Kolkata with 67 passengers and reached Dhaka in the afternoon.

On the Indian part, a flight of a private airline took off from Kolkata in the morning with 185 passengers to Dhaka. The flight returned to Kolkata in the evening with 88 passengers.

It may be mentioned that due to the outbreak of Covid virus, flight connectivity between the two countries was suspended which became very problematic for several Bangladeshi nationals visiting Kolkata for treatment purposes. Last month, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) had appealed before the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resume the flight services which was accepted.