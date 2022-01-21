Kolkata CP meets Pronam members virtually

Kolkata: Vineet Goyal, the Kolkata Police Commissioner, along with other senior officials met Pronam members virtually on Thursday.

Former captain of the Indian cricket team and president of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly also joined during the meeting. The virtual meeting was organised by Pronam, a joint initiative of Kolkata Police and an NGO called The Bengal to assure senior citizens that police are always by their side when they need any sort of help or assistance. On Thursday, during the virtual meet, Goyal assured the elderly that police are always there to help them. He said: "Whenever you need us, you will find the Kolkata Police by your side."

During Covid, Pronam provided medicines and essential services to those senior citizens whose mobility was restricted due to age-related ailments. Also, cops keep a periodical check on Pronam members to ensure that they are safe and doing well.

Goyal, after assuming the charge of CP, Kolkata, had instructed the OCs of all police stations to get in touch with senior citizens over phone and extend necessary support. Singer Upal Chakraborty and Iman Chakraborty sang songs during the virtual meet while eminent table player Bickram Ghosh, actor Tanusree interacted with the members. This apart, the police sensitised senior citizens about cyber frauds as well.