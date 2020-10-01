Kolkata CP Anuj Sharma recovers from Covid

Kolkata: Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma joined his work after being recovered from COVID-19.

On Wednesday Sharma went to Lalbazar and joined his duty.

Later he tweeted, "back in Office after recovering from COVID-19. Was working from home for last few weeks. Thank you all for the good wishes !! fight against corona WearMask We Care We Dare."

Sharma was tested Covid positive on September 10 and was in home isolation as his symptoms were mild.