Kolkata: Couple found dead

Kolkata: Police recovered bodies of a live-in-couple from their home in Baranagar on Saturday.



It is learnt that locals in the area first got a foul smell from the couple's flat in Niyogipara and informed the police.

Cops reached the spot and broke open the door. The police then recovered the bodies of Archana Sinha (60) and Dev Krishna Basu (65). Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot.

According to sources, Archana had been living with Basu since 2003.

It is learnt that Basu, a private company employee, had a huge debt. He was suffering from depression. He first gave poison to his partner and then consumed it.

Police are investigating whether the couple decided to commit suicide or was it a murder.

Footages of CCTV cameras of the area will be taken to find clues in this regard.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem.