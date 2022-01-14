Kolkata college gate defaced, police complaint filed

Kolkata: The main gate of Lady Brabourne College in Kolkata was defaced, following which a police complaint was lodged on Thursday, an officer said.

The complaint was lodged at the Beniapukur police station after some letters were removed from the name of the college written at the main gate, making it read "Lady Bra", he said.

"We have started a probe into the matter. We suspect that it might be the work of some local mischiefs. We are checking the CCTV footage," he added.

The state-run Lady Brabourne College, one of the premier institutes for women in the city, was founded in 1939.



