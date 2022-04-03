'Kolkata Cityscape': KMC launches photo contest

Kolkata: The shutterbugs in the city have reasons to rejoice with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) hosting a photo contest on 'Kolkata Cityscape'.



The competition christened as "Amar Chokhe Kolkata" (Kolkata Through My Eyes) will be on from April 2 (Saturday) to April 30.

The official launch of the contest was made by Mayor Firhad Hakim after the 'Talk to Mayor' programme at KMC on Saturday in presence of Sandipan Saha, Member Mayor In Council (Education and IT).

The photographs clicked need to be uploaded in the Facebook event page of Kolkata Municipal

Corporation.

"We will select 30 photographs from the uploaded pictures and will put them on display at Town Hall. The best three photographs will be framed and put on display on the walls of KMC," Hakim said.