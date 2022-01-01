Kolkata celebrates NY Eve with caution, cops keep strict vigil

Kolkata: Besides stepping up vigil to avoid any untoward incident on the New Year, the police across the state played a key role in ensuring maintenance of the set pandemic norms as the Covid graph is beginning to rise once again along with people getting infected with the Omicron variant.



A large number of people visit Park Street to welcome the New Year every year. About 3,000 police personnel have been deployed this year across Kolkata with special emphasis given to Park Street where 15 police assistance booths have been set up for close monitoring.

With a steep increase in the number of Covid cases to 3,451 on Friday, the hospitality sector has also taken all necessary moves to ensure the safety of guests.

Most restaurants operated on around 70 percent of the total seating capacity to ensure maintenance of physical distancing. Employees of restaurants also used face shields along with masks. Guests were allowed to enter only after proper thermal checking and sanitization.

With the relaxations given by the state government on night restrictions, there was a good turnout at restaurants and restro-bars.

Police have distributed masks as and when they found people moving around them. Legal action was taken if people were found not using masks even after getting them from the cops. As many as 139 people were booked for not wearing masks and five for spitting in a public place till reports last came in.

Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal said: "We want people to enjoy but not at the cost of their personal safety and the safety of others."

The new Commissioner also visited Park Street on Friday to take stock and also distributed masks.

People started pouring at Park Street in the evening and the crowd swelled with the passage of time. But the turnout was comparatively less than December 24. According to a senior police officer, the turnout was comparatively less as people are now well aware of the increase in the Covid graph.

Policemen were found constantly creating awareness using a public addressing system urging people to use masks and maintain physical distancing.

In many cases, cops were also found approaching people with requests to use masks if found without them.

Park Street has been divided into 11 sectors. Two Quick Response Teams (QRT) along with Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) were posted at strategic points in the city to prevent any untoward incident. As many as 11 watchtowers were set up in and around Park Street and police will also patrol in and around the area on 20 motorcycles.

Massive footfall has also been registered at tourist destinations, including Digha, Mandarmani, Darjeeling and Dooars.