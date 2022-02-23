Kolkata Book Fair to be live telecast, e-tickets on offer

kolkata: The 45th International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF) will be telecast live on the official website for the book lovers across the globe unable to attend due to pandemic. People visiting the book fair can also book the e-tickets from the official website.



"The 45th International Kolkata Book Fair will be inaugurated on February 28, 2022 at 3:30 pm at the Central Park Mela Complex, Salt Lake by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. K.M. Khalid MP, Hon'ble State Minister for Cultural Affairs, Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh, Sanjib Chattopadhyay, eminent author of Bengal and Ms Selina Hossain, eminent author of Bangladesh along with other eminent dignitaries will be present on the occasion," said Sudhansu Dey, president of Publishers and Book Sellers Guild (PBSG). He reiterated that for the first time in the history of international Book Fairs this year the IKBF will have virtual live presence through the website and social media pages of the Book Fair. Live telecast will also be streamed in SNU TV and aajkaal.in.

"Our exclusive digital partner is Sister Nivedita University. Alliance Broadband will be the Exclusive Broadband Partner," said Tridib Chatterjee, president of PBSG. He pointed that state Transport department has assured to provide additional bus services. With the help of Bidhannagar Police, the auto fare of various destinations has also been fixed for the Book Fair. State Forest department has come also come forward this year to make the book fair green and eco-friendly. A press corner – named Shaunak Anjan Jhimli (named in memory of late journalist) will also be set up. Around 20 Countries across the globe will participate at the book fair. Iran will be participating for the first time this year. Bangladesh will have around 50 publishers inside their pavilion.

"Buy books and win a Book Library" - as a commitment to the society, like previous years Guild has decided to disseminate the opportunity to more and more book lovers. The 'Book Bumper Library lottery' will be organised on four days of the Fair. "We will have one lucky winner on each of those days who will win Book Gift Coupon of Rs 25,000 each. A special 'CESC Sristi Samman' will be awarded this year.