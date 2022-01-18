Kolkata Book Fair to be held on Feb 28

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair on February 28.



This was decided at a meeting held between senior officials of the state government headed by Mamata Banerjee and officials of the Publishers' and Booksellers Guild at Nabanna on Monday.

The members of the

Guild will sit on Tuesday to decide on the duration of the book fair.

The fair, which was scheduled to have been inaugurated on January 31, was deferred in view of the sharp rise in the number of Covid cases. Earlier, it was decided that only those visitors who had double vaccination would be allowed entry to the book fair. Meanwhile, Junglemahal Utsav was inaugurated in six districts on Monday.

The main purpose of the fair is to showcase the products made by the local artisans and highlight the rich folk culture of the areas.

Partha Chatterjee, state Industry minister and Birbaha Hansda, minister of state For Forest and Consumer Affairs inaugurated the three-day fair in Jhargram. Dr Shashi Panja and Bulu Chik Baraik inaugurated the fair in West Midnapore. Swapan Debnath, minister for Animal Resource Development opened the fair in West Burdwan. In Birbhum the fair was inaugurated by Chandranath Sinha, minister for Fisheries along with Anubrata Mondol, district Trinamool Congress president. Jotshna Mandi, minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs opened the fair in Bankura while Sandhyarani Tudu, minister of state for Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs department inaugurated the fair in Purulia.

Senior state government officials said the fairs are

being organized maintaining Covid protocol strictly. Visitors without masks are not allowed. District officers are keeping strict vigil to enforce Covid protocol.