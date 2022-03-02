Kolkata Book Fair demarcates zones in name of eminent personalities

Kolkata: At a time when violence in the name of caste and creed has become a bitter norm, the 45th Kolkata International Book Fair signify unity as the premises has been demarcated by lanes



named in memory of eminent personalities from different walks of life.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the book fair on February 28, that will continue till March 13. The theme country this year is Bangladesh.

The book fair premises, Central Park situated at Salt Lake, has nine gates. Gate one leads to Shaoli Mitra Sarani. Gate number two shows the direction towards Shankar Ghosh Sarani.

The distance between gate number two and gate number three is Hasan Azizul Huq Sarani.

Gate number three shows the direction towards Anisuzzaman Sarani. Gate number four and five will lead towards Lata Mangeshkar Sarani, Bappi Lahiri Sarani and so on.

"This actually signifies unity in diversity that India represents. This time we have added a special pavilion called Shraddha pavilion to pay homage to eminent personalities who passed award during this COVID-19 pandemic," Tridib Chatterjee, president of Publishers and Book Sellers Guild said.

He stated that a press corner — named Shaunak Anjan Jhimli (named in memory of the late journalist) has also be set up at the venue.

Meanwhile, State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose inaugurated the West Bengal Government's Fire Department stall at the book fair ground

on Tuesday.

"The officials at the West Bengal Government's Fire Department stall will spread awareness about the safety measures to the people coming to the book fair," said Bose.

State Transport department has assured to provide additional bus services.

State Forest department has also come forward this year to make the book fair, green and eco friendly.

Strengthening ties between two countries, a photography exhibition was also launched at the book fair depicting the story of a little girl named Puchki and her dog Cookie with an Italian flavor.

Puchki is an illustration to reach out to a wider audience and to instill curiosity about Italian culture and life style.

The fair was last held two years back in January – February 2020. In 2021, the Fair could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.