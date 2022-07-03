Kolkata airport to get 20 more aerobridges
kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport will soon get 20 more aerobridges which will be inducted in two phases.
Earlier, before commissioning of the new integrated terminal in 2013, there were only four aerobridges which allowed passengers to board aircrafts in just a few minutes from the terminal building. Among these three were used for domestic flights while the other one was for international flights.
After commissioning of the new integrated terminal building, 18 aerobridges were inducted, including eight for domestic flights and six for international flights. The other four aerobridges which can swing over to domestic and international were being used as and when required.
The two new buildings that are coming up will be equipped with 20 more aerobridges.
A corridor between two buildings will be extended towards the apron area having boarding gates on both sides which will be equipped with aerobridges.
It may be mentioned that the existing integrated terminal which was commissioned in 2013 is spread over 2.2 lakh square meter.
The upcoming two terminal buildings will spread over 1.3 lakh square meters and 37,500 square meter.
Also a new Haj terminal complex has been proposed on a six acre plot.
