Kolkata Airport to boost infra for faster security checks

kolkata: Ahead of resumption of international flight services, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport authority is taking steps to handle the extra load by setting up two Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) in the International wing for quicker security checks.



In the domestic wing, one new In Line Baggage Scan (ILBS) facility will be added which is expected to be commissioned by April. At present, four ILBS facilities are operational.

According to sources, while frisking, passengers need to put their belongings like wristwatch, purse, belt, handbag and other objects, which he or she is carrying in a tray, before going through the metal detector door frame. The tray also goes through a scanning machine and passengers receive those on the other side after the security check. Earlier, airport staff used to gather the trays and put them back in place so that other passengers could use them.

It takes a lot of time, which has now been solved. In the new system of ATRS, the trays will automatically return to its place after the passenger picks up the objects. Earlier, in a minute around 400 trays could be returned. But, now around 550 trays will return to its place automatically. This apart, 5000 new trolleys will be added for the convenience of the passengers.

While upgrading infrastructures, NSCBI Airport authority is also gearing up to reopen the foreign currency exchange shop, International SIM card or calling card stall, retail outlets and food counters in the International wing just like the pre-pandemic times. Also the concerned agencies have been asked to add more manpower in the customs and immigration counters to handle the load of passengers. During the pre-pandemic times, the number of International flights used to vary between 27 and 33.

Though International flight services were resumed partially under the banner of Vande Bharat mission, the number of flights was too low.