Kolkata Airport terminals to be expanded at Rs 130 cr

kolkata: The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport Authority, Kolkata is going to expand the terminal building in order to cater to two million more passengers soon.



A project, costing around Rs 130 crore, will start soon for expansion of both domestic and international terminals as international flights may start operating soon. The international flights were suspended due to the pandemic.

The present terminal building was constructed on the land measuring about 2.3 lakh square metres, which can cater up to 26 million passengers every year. After the expansion, it will be able to cater 28 million passengers in a year.

Though no aerobridge or gates will be installed in the international wing, post expansion the international terminal will be more spacious.

Though no gates will be installed in the international wing, four bus boarding gates will be added to reduce congestion in the security hold areas for passengers going to board flights parked on the bays far from the terminal building and need to access airline buses.

After the expansion, around 4000 square meters will be added to the existing terminal building.

Presently, a total of 18 aerobridges are installed including 12 in domestic and six in international wing.

As per reports, the airport will add a building module to the terminal's international wing at the south-western end to redo the layout of the international departure and

arrival floors.