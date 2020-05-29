Kolkata airport resumes flight operations, passenger from Delhi found asymptomatic

Kolkata: On the first day of resumption of domestic flight operations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, state government has sent a passenger to quarantine centre as he had symptom of COVID-19.



According to sources, on Thursday morning the first flight arrived from Delhi with 122 passengers around 7 am.

A joint team of Airport Authority of India (AAI) in Kolkata and state Health department carried out necessary health screening of all passengers. Saumitra Mohan, Managing Director of National Health Mission and Secretary of state Health & Family Welfare department supervised the health screening at the airport.

According to NSCBI Airport authority, one passenger of the first flight arrived from Delhi was found symptomatic. During the thermal screening, his body temperature was found higher than normal.

He was later handed over to state Health department following which the passenger was taken to a quarantine facility. Other passengers who had been sitting close to him inside the flight have been identified. They may be contacted to check whether any symptoms of COVID have developed or not.

On Thursday total 22 flights operated including arrival and departure of 11 flights each. Total number passengers arrived is 1745 and total number of passengers departed is 1214. On Friday the same number of flights will be operated at the NSCBI Airport. Meanwhile state government had arranged 50 buses for the passengers at the airport for several destinations across the city. Also app cabs and prepaid taxi services were also there for the passengers. The said services will be there at the airport daily for the passengers.