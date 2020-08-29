Kolkata airport releases schedule of flight ops from 6 Covid hotspots

Kolkata: Stating that there will be no flight operations on the three days of statewide "twice-a-week" complete lockdown in September, the airport authorities on Friday released the schedule of thrice-a-week flight operations to Kolkata from the six Covid hotspot cities for the same month.

In a tweet, the Kolkata Airport authorities stated that "flights from six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Nagpur — will be allowed in limited manner from September."

Providing further details, the authorities has maintained that the flights from these cities will be allowed on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday during first and second week of September. In the third and fourth week of the month, the operations will be allowed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"Passengers are requested to check further schedule with concerned airlines," the authorities tweeted. This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the state government's stand of resuming flight operations from these cities three days a week. It was completely restricted following a letter from Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to the Civil Aviation ministry on July 4. Subsequently, flight operations from these six cities were restricted from July 6.

There will be no flight operations in Kolkata and Bagdogra on September 7, 11 and 12 respectively.