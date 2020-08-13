Kolkata airport gets Mobile Command Post Vehicle

Kolkata: In yet another initiative the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport authority in Kolkata has introduced a Mobile Command Post (MCP) vehicle in order to enhance the capabilities to handle emergency situations in a more efficient and coordinated manner.



The customised vehicle was commissioned on April 30 as part of the Airports Authority of India's efforts for better coordination during exigencies, the N S C Bose International Airport said in a statement. According to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in Kolkata, MCP vehicle is fitted with specialised equipment to serve as an on-scene command, coordination and communication center for airport emergencies where representatives of the coordinating agencies can assemble to receive and disseminate information and make decisions pertinent to the emergency operations. Also there is a cabin inside the vehicle where meetings can be arranged in case of any emergency situation.

The vehicle is equipped with Generator to provide electricity backup for four hours. Also a PTZ CCTV Camera of 500 meter visibility which can be extendable up to one km and controlled remotely. The footage of the camera can be seen inside the compartment on a 42 inch LED Monitor.

This apart, four sets of noematic mast lights are provided along with Very High Frequency (VHF) wireless sets to monitor ATC frequency and for proper illumination of the site. To support the team in case of rescue operations, night vision binoculars having a range of 120 metre, four foldable stretchers, 10 signboards and two tents are also there in the MCP. The vehicle was commissioned on April 30