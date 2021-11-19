Kol-Singapore flight ops to resume from Nov end

Kolkata: Flight operations between Kolkata and Singapore are scheduled to resume post Covid pandemic by the end of November.



Recently the Singapore government decided to allow fully vaccinated people from India without staying in quarantine. This will be the first direct flight resumption to any South-East Asian country from India since the Covid pandemic outbreak.

According to sources, the first resumption flight of Singapore Airlines is scheduled to operate between Singapore and Kolkata on November 29.

The airline will operate flights on alternate days with two private airlines of India from Kolkata.

Earlier flight operations between Kolkata and Dhaka resumed during September. Before that flight operations between Kolkata and Dubai resumed during August. However, the passengers coming from these countries will have to undergo a screening process at the airport and follow Covid norms.