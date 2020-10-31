Kol sees 931 fresh Covid cases, highest so far

Kolkata: The recovery rate of Covid patients has reached 88.30 percent on Saturday with Bengal witnessing the highest number of patient releases in the past 24 hours. As many as 4,049 patients have been released from various hospitals on Saturday which is the highest so far.



The number remained at 4,015 on Friday. Bengal has so far carried out 45,56,425 Covid tests out of which 44,155 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of tested samples stands at 8.20 per cent. The number of new infections in a single day stood at 3,993 on Saturday. As many as 3,29,937 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,73,664 till Saturday.

Bengal witnessed 57 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 6,841. Kolkata witnessed 931 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 81,288.

North 24-Parganas registered 926 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 76,229. North 24-Parganas has seen 16 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total of 25,349 Covid cases out of which 254 have been infected in a single day. South 24-Parganas logged 258 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in the district has gone up to 24,663.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition remained unchanged on Saturday with his blood pressure and cardiac issues being in stable condition, said the doctors. According to the health bulletin on Saturday afternoon, his haemoglobin level dropped a little, prompting the doctors to carry out transfusion. The nephrologists on Saturday decided not to carry out dialysis. "We will wait and watch. The actor's urine output is adequate. His consciousness level is around 10 out of 15 on Glasgow coma scale. His consciousness level was the same yesterday. The neuro board met on Saturday and restarted some of the medication. We have spotted the bleeding and rectified it," said a senior doctor of the hospital.

Chatterjee's family members had met him on Friday night. He has been responding to the treatment.