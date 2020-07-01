Kol Police to honour medical practitioners

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is going to felicitate medical practitioners for treating Covid and other patients amid the pandemic situation on Doctors' Day.



According to sources, senior Kolkata Police officials have instructed the OCs of all police stations to hand over flowers and sweets to the doctors attached to both state-run and private hospitals as a mark of gratitude. On Wednesday, OC of Rabindra Sarobar police station will hand over flowers and sweets to the doctors of five private hospitals along with a card on behalf of Kolkata Police from 11 am.

Such programmes will be carried out by other police stations as well in their respective jurisdictions.

"We are grateful to the doctors who are treating both Covid and non-Covid patients putting their own lives at risk. Also, they are not getting enough time to be with their families and loved ones. We will hand over flowers and sweets as a token of appreciation," said a Kolkata Police official.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared July 1 Doctors' Day as a state enlisted holiday as a mark of respect for all the frontline warriors including lakhs of doctors, medical professionals, paramedical staff and even police engaged in the battle against COVID-19 in the state.