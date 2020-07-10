Kol police ensures strict lockdown steps in 25 containment zones

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police along with officials from the Health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has intensified its vigil in the 25 containment addresses in the city.



"We have made arrangements to reach out to all the households in containment zone with essential commodities and medicines. The residents have been provided with contact numbers of police officials and they may call them for any need," said Anindya Kishore Routh, outgoing

Borough Chairman of Borough III.

Borough III has eight containment zones and more than 50 positive cases have been reported from the locations under containment. 20/1N, Motilal Basak Lane in Kankurgachi, the complex of

P 12 Kankurgachi, CIT Scheme VIII M , the entire slum at Adhar Chandra Das Lane and Arif Road at Ultadanga, the Karbagan slum at Ultadanga Main Road , the Dutta Bagan slum at Jawarlal Dutta Lane.

multiple premises at 34L & 64 Suren Sarkar Road in Phoolbagan and Taran Krishna Naskar Lane crossing with Chaulpatty Road in

Beliaghata are all containment areas in Borough III. KMC conducted 77 random swab tests in containment zones in Borugh III on Thursday morning.

Coordinator of ward 70 in Bhowanipore Ashim Basu has created a Whatsapp group linking the local police station's OC and himself with all the residents of the two containment zones in his ward.

"They will have to tell us of vegetables or fish they need before 8.30 am in the morning and we will supply the same. No one will be allowed to go outside the containment unless it's an emergency situation," said Basu.

Bhowanipore has three containment addresses- the complex at 19 A, Sarat Bose Road, Chakraberia Road (49B, 36A, 44/8/1B, 12 A) both under ward 70 and 55A, Dr Sarat Banerjee Road under

ward 90. In the other containment addresses too arrangements have been made to ensure that people remain indoor and venture out only in case of extreme emergency.