Kol Police bust gang of thieves

Kolkata: Kolkata Police's Detective Department has busted a gang of thieves who are the 'banjaras' stealing gold and silver ornaments. During August and September till date several complaints of burglary were registered in Entally, Narkeldanga and Phool Bagan police station. Though the Anti Burglary Squad of the Detective Department was handling the cases but found no clue. While visiting a house in Narkeldanga a few days ago, police got a clue from the statement of the

people in the area that a man carrying a child used to visit the area for a few days who looked like banjaras.