Kol Police begins drive to ensure no hotels, bars are open after permissible time

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is initiating a special drive to ensure that no hotels, bars or cafes remain open after the scheduled permissible time. This comes as a measure to check incidents of crime in the city.



A day after the incident at Karaya in which miscreants assaulted employees of a cafe-cum-hookah bar at around 1.30 am on Friday, in which they even hurled bombs at the spot and assaulted the owner with a pistol butt, such a decision was taken.

According to sources in the Kolkata Police, officers of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police will be supervising the initiative. Officers-in-Charge and Additional Officers-in-Charge have been directed to monitor the drive personally.

The initiative would begin at 11 pm on Saturday and would continue for the next two hours. The police will be keeping a close watch whether all the hotels, bars and restaurants are closed at the right time.

There will also be naka-checkings at strategic locations and vehicles will be thoroughly checked.

Senior officers of the Kolkata Police have given direction to all concerned officers in this regard to carry out the drive with top priority.