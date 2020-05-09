Kol Municipal Corporation to conduct door-to-door survey

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has laid special emphasis on the door to door report collection particularly in 10 boroughs under the civic body that have a greater number of COVID cases. A number of areas in the city under Borough I to IX and XV are among the containment zones with the total number of such zones in the city as on Saturday is 326.



"We have demarcated these 10 boroughs as 10 zonal districts and have deputed five of our deputy municipal health officers who will be in charge of the micro level survey. Each officer is in charge of two boroughs. They don't need to attend our central office but will have to work at the ground level and gather door to door report from health workers and vector control staff. They will report to our back up office for everyday stock-taking of the door to door survey in lanes and bylanes, providing medicines if needed to those in-home quarantines and the database will be shared with our special COVID team," said Atin Ghosh, a member of KMC's Board of Administrator in charge of Health department.

There will be six teams who will be doing swab collection of those with COVID symptoms. 25 areas of Borough I -- parts of Anath Deb Lane (Tala Park); Khudiram Bose Sarani (Ultadanga); Northen Avenue (Paikpara); Nilmoni Mitra Road; Bonamali Chatterjee Lane (Belgachia) to name a few, 23 areas under Borough II that includes parts of Jorabagan, Bidhan Sarani; Canal West Road; APC Road, 25 areas under Borough III that includes parts of Narkeldanga; Beliaghata; Phoolbagan; Goabagan slum; Sahitya Parishad Street, 37 areas under Borough IV that includes parts of Pathuriaghata Street; Sukia Street; Beadon Street; Amherst Row; Muktaram Babu Street, 39 areas in Borough V like parts of MG Road; Bowbazar Street; Medical College Students' Hostel, 36 areas in Borough VI like parts of Taltala Bazar Street; Park Street; Eliot Road; Alimuddin Street' Princep Street; 44 areas in Borough VII like Bright Street; Tiljala Lane; Topsia Road; Ballygunge Place; Cornfield Road, 12 area in Borough VIII like parts of Hazra Road; Beltala Road; Keyatala Lane, 17 areas in Borough IX like parts of Bhukailash Road; Ekbalpore Road; Nimak Mahal and 28 places in Borough XV like parts of Paharpur (Metiabruz); Fatehpur 2nd Lane; Badaratala; Alif Nagar are among the containment areas.

Diamond City South in Haridevpur, Mahal apartment in Mukundapur, Brindaban Gardens Building at Christopher Road are among the apartments in the containment zone. However, there are only a handful of containment zones in the other wards like X, XI, XII, XIII, XIV and XVI.

The Howrah Municipal Corporation has also started door to door surveillance in several areas of Central and North Howrah that are in the containment zones. Parts of Shibpur, Golabari in Central Howrah and Ghusuri, Salkia in North Howrah are located in these zones.