Kol Metro earns over Rs 6 cr in just 6 days

Kolkata: Metro Railway earned a total revenue of Rs 6,06,94,056 during Durga Puja this year i.e. from Panchami to Dashami (September 30 to October 5).



Meanwhile, they earned a total revenue of Rs 5,79,90,716 for the North-South Metro corridor and Rs 27,03,340 for the East-West Metro corridor. They earned this by selling tokens, smart cards and recharging smart cards on the six days of Durga Puja.

Metro witnessed a huge rush on Puja days. The services were plied overnight till 5 am on days like Saptami, Ashtami and Nabami. According to the Metro officials, the North-South Metro corridor witnessed a footfall of 37,41,361 while the East-West Metro corridor carried 1,79,428 passengers. The Metro services under the East-West Corridor, ie from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector-V, were plied till midnight. On September 30 (Panchami), Metro Railway carried at least 7.5 lakh passengers while on October 1 (Shasthi) it crossed the 7.5 lakh footfall mark.

The Metro Railway carried 6.74 lakh passengers on October 2 (Saptami) and 6.34 lakh on October 3 (Ashtami) while on October 4 (Nabami), the figures stood at 6.92 lakh.