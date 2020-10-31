Kojagori Lakshmi Puja observed sans fanfare

Kolkata: A low-key Kojagori Lakshmi Puja was observed on Friday throughout the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Apart from the community Durga Puja pandals, it is observed in a large number of households, including those of several celebrities. Because of the pandemic, it was observed privately without the presence of guests.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the state Power minister, observed the Puja at his residence without much fanfare.

His family members and close relations were present and the rituals were performed by Chattopadhyay himself. The Puja was a low-key affair at TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's house. The usual Puja get-togethers, attended by political personalities, people from different walks of life and the media could not be held due to the pandemic.

Aparajita Adhya, Tollywood actress who recently tested Covid positive performed the Puja privately without guests. It was also observed in the South Kolkata flat of Rudrajit-Pramita, two budding Tollywood actors. Debadrita Basu, well-known serial actor, observed the Puja at her residence.

Lakshmi Puja was also observed without guests at the ancestral house of Uttam Kumar on Girish Mukherjee Road. The matinee idol used to attend the Puja regularly and hundreds of people queued up to have a glance of the star.

The foundation day at Tara Maa temple at Tarapith was observed with few devotees who wore masks and followed all Covid protocols before entering the temple.