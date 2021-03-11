Koilaghat fire: Sleuths ask authorities to submit building plan, map

Kolkata: The seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed for the investigation of the tragic fire incident at the New Koilaghata building visited the spot on Wednesday and police have also written to authorities to submit the building plan and map.



Forensic experts again visited the spot for further probe as a few places were not attended on Tuesday due to excessive heat. Meanwhile, the police have sent a letter to the Eastern Railway seeking the building plan and map for investigation purposes. Sources informed that letters have also been sent to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) seeking building ownership related documents and to the fire brigade for documents related to fire licence along with other related documents.

The Eastern Railway authority has informed that they will cooperate with the investigation and will furnish the documents. Regarding the letter sent by the Kolkata Police, Chief Public Relations Officer Kamal Deo Das said, "It will be replied properly."

Meanwhile, ER has claimed that the offices located at New Koilaghat building are functioning properly. Das on Wednesday said that a section of employees has been provided with user id and password so that they can work from home as they did during the lockdown period. The works of several departments are being carried out from the other establishments of the ER such as Fairley Place and Old Koilaghat building. Sources claimed that a few employees have been asked to report at the Sealdah and Howrah division as well.