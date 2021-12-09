Knowledge of regional language must for government jobs in Bengal, says Mamata

Malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the creation of employment opportunities was the main aim of her government in the coming days. Stressing on the need of ensuring more opportunities for local youths to get jobs, she asserted that priority must be given to locals and those knowing the local language during recruitment in state government jobs.



Banerjee said that this practice would ease administrative affairs.

"I am telling this to all the states. In Bengal, if a person is from the state, he/she must get priority during recruitment to state government jobs even if his/her mother tongue is not Bengali. I have no objection to that," she said."But that person must know Bengali and should be a resident of the state. If he/she knows more languages, it's good. But knowledge of the local language is a must," Banerjee stated. Heading the administrative review meeting in Malda, the Chief Minister came up with a slew of projects that would lead to creating thousands of job opportunities in the state.

"We have created enough infrastructure investing crores of rupees. The social sector has also been taken care of. Now, job creation is the only goal in the coming days," the Chief Minister said.

She directed chief secretary HK Dwivedi and principal secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles Department Rajesh Pandey to hold separate synergy for six North Bengal districts in Malda itself.

This comes when the state government is going to hold 11 synergies for all districts for direct interaction between senior state government officers and entrepreneurs ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit.

While speaking about the avenues of possible job creation, Banerjee said: "Youths from the state should get the jobs. I am saying this for all states. He or she can be from any community, religion, caste or creed, but one from the state should get the priority in getting the jobs. Many times, it is found that youths from outside get jobs based on their results, but they are not fluent in regional language. Knowledge of the regional language is a must to work in the state. Local youths should get the jobs where an industry will come up."

She also directed the Chief Secretary to look into the issue as well. She also hit out at the Centre saying that it did not extend financial support to the state while speaking about the state government's lone effort in creating adequate infrastructure for an overall development of Bengal. Banerjee has announced a set of initiatives for further improvement in the horticulture sector with Malda as the state's largest producer of Mango. Around 3.32 lakh metric ton mangoes are produced annually on 31,000 hectares in Malda. She came to know from the additional chief secretary of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Department, Subrata, Gupta during the administrative review meeting about the excessive use of a particular type of chemical for mango cultivation that may hamper the export of the same.

Gupta also informed the Chief Minister that more than 1 lakh mango saplings had been provided to the farmers in the past one year. Problems faced due to age old mango trees had also been discussed. The Chief Minister directed the experts to find a solution for the same.

More food processing units are also going to be set up at the Food Park and the Chief Minister assured the representatives of the investors to review the price of land in the park that was situated within the jurisdiction of the Malda Municipality only. It would lead to the creation of thousands of job opportunities.

With Makhana as another important product of Malda district, the Chief Minister also came up with a set of proposals that would lead to creation of at least 70,000 to 80,000 job opportunities only at the district's Harischandrapur area.

The Chief Secretary has also informed about the setting up of a commercial poultry farm on 15.72 acres in Malda at an investment of Rs 40 crore. Besides creating job opportunities, it would also help in making the state self-sufficient in production of eggs. There would be production of around 3 lakh eggs at the commercial poultry market. Backyard farms were also being set up that would generate more job opportunities. Banerjee also announced the setting up of the second phase of the silk park on seven acres in Malda, where some units of the textile sector could also be incorporated.

The Chief Minister also headed the administrative review meetings of the adjacent Murshidabad district on Wednesday.

For Malda, she laid foundation stones of 59 projects worth Rs 396 crore and inaugurated 37 projects worth Rs 298 crore. She also laid foundation stones of 36 projects worth Rs 384 crore in Murshidabad. Burn and Trauma Care Unit is getting set up at Murshidabad Medical College at a cost of Rs 12 crore. While taking the administrative review meeting of Murshidabad, she also stressed on employment generation in the district as well. She also directed to ensure creation of job opportunities by further exploring the commercial potential of Murshidabad silk.

The newly elected MLAs have to attend the session of state Assembly regularly. Trinamool Congress has bagged all the 20 seats in Murshidabad is the Assembly polls.

She also inquired about the health of Jakir Hossain, who was injured in a bomb attack.

Stressing on creation of job opportunities through the tourism sector, Chief Minister directed to set up a tourism centre in Murshidabad. It will help in centralised monitoring of training of tour operators and other tourism related projects. It has been decided to make Motijheel more attractive for tourists. Rope way and toy train would be introduced at Motijheel park. Local tour operators have been immensely benefited with the constitution of three tourism circuits in Murshidabad.