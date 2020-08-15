Knowledge-based activities for 34 lakh 3 to 6-yr-old students of Anganwadi centres

Kolkata: In a unique move, the state has taken up an initiative to provide knowledge-based activities to 34 lakh children who cannot attend Anganwadi centres in the wake of the Covid outbreak.



At least 70 lakh children, including 34 lakh aged between three and six years, attend the Anganwadi centres in the state.

The Mamata Banerjee government has ensured delivery of ration to the doorstep of these beneficiaries since lockdown was imposed.

Besides continuing sufficient supply of food since the inception of the lockdown, the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department has now started sending knowledge-based activities in audio format on mobile phones of parents of these children aged between three and six years.

Parents, even those with basic cell phones, can avail the facility. They simply need to play the audio file containing rhymes, fables and jingles.

It will engage them in a constructive way to tide over boredom as they have been restricted to their homes during these four months since the Covid outbreak.

The knowledge-based activities are prepared in such a way that it would attract children of this age. Every week a new activity will be sent to the parents of each of the 34 lakh children, said Shashi Panja, the department's Minister of State. It will continue till the situation normalises.

It has already been implemented in different parts

of the state and soon will be provided to the 34 lakh children as well.

Children of people from different walks of life visit the Anganwadi centres where not only matters related to their improvement in nutritional and health status are taken care of but a proper psychological, physical and social development is looked into.

They are provided with knowledge on various aspects, according to their age, at the Anganwadi centres.