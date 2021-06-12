KMDA to start repair work of Baghajatin Bridge soon

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will soon start the repair and retrofitting of Baghajatin Bridge. "The agency, which will execute the work, has already been selected through tender and we are hopeful of finishing the work before the Monsoon sets in full swing.



We have already asked for the approval of the Finance department for executing the work to the tune of Rs 42 crore," a senior KMDA official said.

The official added that there was no requirement for closing the bridge for transport movement while retrofitting.

"Steel support will be provided to the beams and girders from underneath the bridge which will reduce the stress on the slabs of the bridge, which is generated due to dead load and moving load. This will enhance the structure of the bridge. Grouting will also be taken up wherever necessary," the official added.

It is for the first time when such a major repair work of Baghajatin Bridge — that connects EM Bypass with Garia-Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas — is being undertaken. The bridge, which was built in 2010, was allegedly built with low quality material and so it suffered major damages.

A portion of concrete under the bridge had fallen twice in the recent past and repair work was taken up on priority basis.

The 60-year-old Kalighat Bridge over Tolly Nullah,

which was found to have suffered reasonable damage in the health audit report, has already been repaired.

The six-member committee set up by the government for assessment of the bridges and flyovers in the city post the caving in of Majerhat Bridge in September, 2018 had also recommended repair of six other bridges, including Chingrighata flyover, Sealdah flyover, Bijon Setu over the railway line in Ballygunge, Chetla Bridge, Aurobindo Setu (that links Ultadanga with Gouribari crossing) and Ultadanga Flyover.