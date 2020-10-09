KMDA to repair 151 roads under Pathashree Abhijan

Kolkata: The state government has assigned Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) the responsibility to take up repair work of 151 roads on the outskirts of the city situated under the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) under the Pathashree Abhijan project that was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 1. The roads which will be repaired by KMDA are located in districts like North 24-Parganas, South 240-Parganas, Howrah, Nadia and Hooghly.



"We have received the list of roads that require repair and maintenance under the Pathashree Abhijan project. We have started the survey to ascertain the exact length of these roads so that we can come up with the estimate of total expenditure that will be required for the same. We will then seek financial sanction from the state Finance department and after we get the nod, we will float the tender," said a senior official of the KMDA.

The majority of roads that will be repaired by the KMDA are located in Howrah and North 24-Parganas districts. The areas where repair work will be taken up are within the civic bodies of Uluberia and Bally and also in Howrah Municipal Corporation area. In case of North 24 Parganas the areas include Barrackpore, Madhyamgram, Bhatpara, in Hooghly repair work will be taken up in Sreerampore, Baidyabati etc, in Nadia similar works will be done in Kalyani, Gayeshpur etc. Under the Pathashree Abhijan scheme, more than 7,000 stretches comprising 12,000 kilometres across the state will be repaired in mission mode and in a time-bound manner.

The state government has already prepared a list of the roads that will be repaired under the new scheme.

The plea for repair of these roads had reached the Chief Minister through the 'Didi Ke Bolo' outreach programme and also at the Grievance Redressal Cell located at the Chief Minister's Office at Nabanna through the elected representatives of the state. In July last year, Banerjee had launched the 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign to address public grievances. She unveiled a website on July 29 and provided a telephone number through which people could register their complaints.