KMDA to remove 3 fountains from Rabindra Sarobar

kolkata: After West Bengal Rowing Association (WBRA) wrote a letter to Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) citing that rowing activities would be affected due to installation of fountains in Rabindra Sarobar, the authority has decided to remove three fountains installed in the Dhakuria side of the water body. The decision was taken in a meeting held by KMDA with representatives from WBRA on Thursday.



The Association had written to KMDA, the custodian of the Sarobar on Wednesday, pointing out that the fountains installed at the Dhakuria end of Rabindra Sarobar would adversely affect rowing activities in the water body.

"The fountains have been installed as a temporary measure for increasing the dissolved oxygen level in water with a number of fish deaths in the water body reported in the last few days. We will be keeping those (fountains) operational till Monday (November 1) and collect water samples to find out how it has worked in improving the dissolved oxygen level. The Association has agreed to our proposal and we will be removing those on Monday so that rowing activities can start in full swing from Tuesday (November 2),"a KMDA official said.

The Rabindra Sarobar is the only water stretch in the entire state where rowing is pursued for excellence in rowing at national and international level. It is an Olympics sport and people have been practising it in the water body since the past 80 years.

"As per recommendations of West Bengal Pollution Control Board, we have urged the Association to take measures for increasing rowing activities in Sarobar for more circulation of the water which will contribute towards increasing the dissolved oxygen level in the water so that biodiversity is preserved in the best possible manner," the KMDA official added.

The number of rowers in the water body has decreased because of the COVID-19 situation. "We have made a submission of the difficulties that we will face due to such fountains during KMDA's senior officials' interaction with us. We are hopeful that they will take measures to remove the fountains at an earliest so that rowing can resume," Aniruddha Mookerjee, honorary secretary of WBRA, said. WBRA has requested all its affiliated rowing clubs to suspend rowing activities till Monday.