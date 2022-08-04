KMDA team to inspect Ultadanga Bridge

KOLKATA: The bridge advisory committee members of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will inspect the Ultadanga Bridge where cracks have appeared.

Senior KMDA officials said it had been carrying out regular inspection of the bridge. KMDA will do the needful only after the bridge advisory members had inspected the bridge and submit a report.

The officials said there was nothing to panic. The cracks had been existing from 2019, said the engineers following primary inquiry.

A photograph of the bridge with cracks on it was uploaded on the social media on Wednesday morning. People gathered near the bridge and demanded immediate repairing of the cracks. Rumours spread that the bridge might collapse at any moment. Firhad Hakim, Urban development and Municipal Affairs minister had also assured that there was nothing to panic and proper action would be taken.