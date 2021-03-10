KMDA selects agency for repairing Kalighat Bridge

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has selected an agency for repair and retrofitting of Kalighat Bridge in south Kolkata. The overhaul



of the bridge will take around

4 months after work commences and will involve Rs 1.2 crore.

The 60-year-old bridge over Tolly Nullah was found to have suffered reasonable damage in the health audit report of eight bridges that was submitted to KMDA in June last year.

"We will soon take up short term repair and retrofitting of the bridge and have sought permission from the Kolkata Police," a senior official of KMDA said.

Security around the bridge is a major concern as it is located close to the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Harish Chatterjee street, the official added.

KMDA, however, will not require closing the bridge for vehicular movement during the repair work. The bridge's weight bearing capacity was highly compromised and the acidic vapour from the waters of Tolly Nullah had corroded portions below the bridge.

"Portions of concrete have worn out and several cracks have also developed. The corroded portion will undergo proper treatment and reinforcement will be done in a thorough manner to strengthen the bridge. Grouting will be done for repair of the cracks," the official said.

Meanwhile, KMDA is presently carrying out the technical evaluation of Baghajatin Bridge following which its repair will be taken up.

KMDA will be providing steel support to the beams and girders which will reduce the stress on the slabs of the bridge. This will enhance the structure of the bridge. Grouting will also be taken up wherever necessary. Baghajatin Bridge was constructed in 2010. But, due to use of low quality material it has been badly damaged within such a short period of time. It will take a year to repair the bridge.