KMDA selected as the nodal agency to execute Parae Samadhan programme

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has been selected as the nodal agency for executing the Parae Samadhan (Solution at neighbourhood) scheme to address problems in infrastructure and services at local levels, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced this scheme from her administrative review meeting in Birbhum on Monday.



"We have already received a number of problems within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) which we have to address with priority. The top brass of KMDA will hold a meeting with the concerned officials of the department soon and a road map will be prepared to address the problems on a war footing," said a senior KMDA official.

Sources in the KMDA said that state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay has already sent several problems related to infrastructure and services at the local level and asked the agency to address them. The Chief Minister's office has already received 10,000 applications seeking execution of such minor projects. Majority of the requests already submitted are related to missing road links, lack of drinking water facilities, lack of paramedical staff or doctors at the local health centres.

The 45-day initiative Parae Samadhan will start on January 2 and continue till February 15. The initiative is aimed at meeting the local demands which don't require large scale infrastructure projects. The KMA area covers 4 municipal corporations along with 37 municipalities. The four municipal corporations covered are Kolkata, Bidhannagar Howrah and Chadannagar. The municipalities are Baranagar, Barasat, Barrackpore, Bhatpara, Dum Dum, Garulia, Halisahar, Kamarhati, Kanchrapara, Khardah, Madhyamgram, Naihati, New Barrackpore, North Barrackpur, North Dumdum, Panihati, South Dumdum, Titagarh in North 24-Parganas, Baruipur, Budge Budge, Jaynagar Majilpur, Maheshtala, Pujali, Rajpur Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas, Baidyabati, Bhadreswar, Bansberia, Champdani, Dankuni,

Chinsurah, Konnagar, Rishra, Serampore, Uttarpara Kotrung, in Hooghly, Gayespur and Kalyani in Nadia and Uluberia in Howrah. The state government will hold camps at every locality where people can approach concerned officers to apply for essential elementary works in their area. The requests will be immediately updated online and work will begin by mid-February in those shortlisted.

This comes as a "subsidiary" step after the immense success of the country's biggest outreach event, Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) programme that was launched from December 1.