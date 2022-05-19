KMDA pulls up club for use of motor boat in Lake

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian of Rabindra Sarobar is issuing show cause notice to a rowing club for allegedly using petrol driven motor boat during a rowing event for school children in the Sarobar without its approval.



The move comes with morning walkers crying foul over such motor boats expressing apprehension about pollution of the waterbody. KMDA CEO Antara Acharyaon Wednesday chaired a meeting with authorities of four clubs associated with rowing activities in the Sarobar and directed then to inform in advance of the various activities lined up this year so that necessary instructions can be provided on holding such events without harming the quality of water of the Sarobar.

The rowing clubs informed KMDA that they had used such petrol driven pedal boats for disaster management. Two small boats had capsized on Monday and Tuesday respectively during the rowing event for children and the disaster management boat that sailed close by ensured prompt rescue to prevent drowning.

"The Sarobar's water quality is under the glare of National Green Tribunal and it is our prime responsibility to ensure that all the environmental hazards are kept in abeyance," a senior KMDA official said.

The rowing clubs had intimidated KMDA about the event but no permission was taken for using such petrol boats. According to KMDA sources, the petrol boat was used by the Bengal Rowing Club.

"We have been informed that NGT does not approve use of such boats. At the same time, we have to keep in mind the safety of the rowers while hosting such events in the days to come. So we have to think of some alternative measures for the safety of the rowers," Chandan Roy Chowdhury, honorary secretary of Calcutta Rowing Club said.