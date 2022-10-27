KMDA invites rates to dismantle Railway overbridge at Chitpore

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has invited rates from consulting engineers/firms for the preparation of a detailed scheme for the dismantling of the existing Railway overbridge (ROB) at Chitpore close to R.G Kar Medical College Hospital.



KMDA will submit the rates to the Eastern Railway Authorities and will seek approval so that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the reconstruction of the Chitpur Road Bridge can be prepared after dismantling the existing one. A portion of the bridge is over railway tracks so the consent of Railways is necessary.

"Our experts have submitted a report stating that the bridge is beyond repair. The bridge arches have become weak and have been posing a grave risk to the 70-odd families who live underneath the bridge. We have already communicated to the Railway authorities that the ROB is beyond repair and needs to be demolished and then reconstructed," a senior KMDA official said.

The scope of work as mentioned in the e-quotation includes site reconnaissance and data collection, detailed topographic study, basic traffic study including forecasts, geotechnical investigation of sub-soil, design of the bridge and associated structure, cost estimates and rate analysis, preparation of bid documents and assistance to the approval of ROB portion from Railways.

The Chitpore Bridge on Cossipore Road that stands over the Railway yard and connects Bagabazar in north Kolkata with parts of Chitpore, Cossipore and Baranagar has been in a dilapidated state for a long period, but the proceedings related to pulling down the same was delayed to complete the construction of the Tala Bridge. Presently, the normal vehicular movement has started on Tala Bridge.

"We are identifying vacant land for rehabilitation of the families. The land has also been sought from the Railways close to the ROB so that temporary structures can be built to accommodate these families. We are ready to pay the necessary rent to the Railways for the land," Tarun Saha, chairman of KMC Borough I said.

Saha added that he has already spoken with the residents and they have verbally agreed to relocate if they are provided with an alternative place nearby.