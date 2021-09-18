KMDA gets financial approval for repair of Baghajatin Bridge

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will start the repair and retrofitting of Baghajatin Bridge after Durga Puja. KMDA has already received a financial approval of Rs 44 crore for executing the work.



"Steel support will be provided to the beams and girders from underneath the bridge, which will reduce the stress on the slabs of the bridge, generated due to dead load and moving load. This will enhance the structure of the bridge. Grouting will also be taken up wherever necessary," a senior official of the KMDA said.

Unique Construction that will execute the work has already been selected through tender and it will take a year to complete it.

"Major work will be undertaken during the night and it is unlikely that both flanks of the flyover will be kept shut for vehicles during any period of the work. At least one of the flanks — north bound or south bound — will be always kept open so that movement of vehicles doesn't get hampered. The Kolkata Police will regulate vehicular movement and small vehicles may be urged to use the passage underneath the bridge depending upon the nature and timing of the work," the official added.

This is for the first time when such a major repair work of Baghajatin Bridge that connects EM Bypass with Garia- Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas is being undertaken. The bridge that was built in 2010 was allegedly built with low quality material and has thus suffered major damages. A portion of concrete under the bridge had fallen off twice in the recent past and repair work was taken up on a priority basis.

The 60-year-old Kalighat bridge over Tolly Nullah that was found to suffer reasonable damage in the health audit report has already been repaired.