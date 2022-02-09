KMDA flower show to be held from Feb 11 to 13

kolkata: The wide variety of horticulture will be showcased through seasonal and perennial flowers, fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants and a wide range of foliage, cacti, bonsai etc at the second edition of the three-day flower show organised by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) at Rabindra Sarobar.



The event will be inaugurated by Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee, who also happens to be the Chairman of KMDA, on February 10. The exhibition will be held from February 11 to 13, adjacent to gate number 3 of the Sarobar, close to the Lake Gardens flyover.

The exhibition will have 69 sections. Flowers like dahlia, roses, chrysanthemum, bougeainvillea and a plethora of winter annual flowers like gazania, rudbeckia, marigold, orchid, petunia, pansy to name a few, will be showcased.

Some 10 to 15 odd stalls will be set up for sale of saplings.

There will be cash awards for the growers or the gardeners and a panel of 28 judges has been constituted to adjudicate.

Last year, KMDA had started the Flower Show to commemorate its attainment of 50 years. The exhibition was held adjacent to the renovated Ma Phire Elo art gallery at Rabindra Sarobar.

Initially, a three-day schedule was announced but former minister in-charge of the department, Firhad Hakim, while inaugurating the event, had announced hosting the same for a week and hence, his directions were followed.

There was an average turnout of 10,000 people daily last year. "We expect a good

turnout this time too with COVID-19 situation improving in the state," a senior KMDA official said.